Cycling

'A birth of one of the best!' – Zoe Backstedt wins time trial gold by huge margin at Road World Championships

Britain's Zoe Backstedt lived up to her billing as favourite in the women's junior time trial, grabbing gold in a stacked field by an incredibly sizeable margin.

00:02:26, an hour ago