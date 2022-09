Cycling

'A performance to savour!' - Remco Evenepoel comes home in style as world champion at just 22 years of age

Watch the finish to Remco Evenepoel's brilliant ride that saw him come home to win the men's road race at the 2022 World Championships. Stream the 2022 Cycling season live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:11, 2 hours ago