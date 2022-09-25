Cycling

'Everything that's happened' - Adam Blythe can understand why Mathieu van der Poel withdrew from World Championships

Hear from Eurosport pundit Adam Blythe on The Breakaway as he first explains what happened to Mathieu van der Poel, and explained his sympathies for the Dutchman after he withrew from the men's road race at the 2022 World Championships.

00:03:19, 27 minutes ago