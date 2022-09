Cycling

'He didn't sleep all night!' - Manager Christoph Roodhoft explains Mathieu van der Poel situation

Hear from Mathieu van der Poel's manager Chrisoph Roodhoft as he explains to journalist exactly what happened overnight in the hotel in the events that eventually led to the rider leaving the world championships road race.

00:03:16, 2 hours ago