Cycling

'Her best win!' - Breakaway crew hail Annemiek Van Vleuten after road race triumph at 2022 World Championships

Hear from the entire Breakaway crew of Orla Chennaoui, Adam Blythe, Dani Rowe and Dani Christmas as they react to the astonishing win of Annemiek van Vleuten during the 2022 World Championships women's road race. Eurosport, GCN & discovery+ are proud to be the home of women’s cycling.

00:03:09, 3 hours ago