Cycling

'His bike wasn’t there!' – Rider misses time trial start after awkward gaffe at Road World Championships

Pavel Novak was missing a vital ingredient as the countdown beeped to the start of his time trial run at the Road World Championships in Wollongong – his bike.

00:00:39, 13 minutes ago