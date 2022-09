Cycling

'I played a lot of F1 on the Playstation!' - Soren Waerenskjold reveals key to victory at World Championships

Hear from new men's U23 World Time Trial champion Soren Waerenskjold as he talks about his stunning victory in Australia. The Norwegian revealed that he had been playing some Formula 1 on his Playstation and that had helped him taking the corners.

00:02:35, 32 minutes ago