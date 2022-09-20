Cycling

‘It has not sunk in yet’ – Josh Tarling on relief of winning junior time trial at Road World Championships

Josh Tarling won the men's junior time trial in style on Tuesday. The 18-year-old suffered relative disappointment in picking up a silver at last year's event and said after sealing gold on Tuesday that winning this year was relief more than anything.

00:02:19, 2 hours ago