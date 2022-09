Cycling

'Lived the emotions!' - Philippe Gilbert on watching Remco Evenepoel win world title in Australia

Hear from former world champion Philippe Gilbert as he joins the Breakaway crew to discuss his compatriot Remco Evenepoel winning the world title on Sunday.

00:03:29, 33 minutes ago