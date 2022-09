Cycling

'My goodness!' - Jake Stewart taken out by rogue flag from crowd during road race of World Championships

For the most part the crowd at the men's road race at the 2022 World Championships were extremely well-behaved but one rogue flag from a member of the crowd unfortunately got itself tangled with Jake Stewart's bars and sent him tumbling. Fortunately he was okay and able to get up again quickly.

00:00:57, 2 hours ago