Cycling

'No not in the slightest!' - Zoe Backstedt admits early attack wasn't part of the plan for World Championships gold

Hear from two-time defending junior road world champion Zoe Backstedt as she talks about her thrilling win on Saturday, admitting that the early attack that saw her leave her opponents in her dust wasn't part of the plan. Eurosport, GCN & discovery+ are proud to be the home of women’s cycling.

00:02:21, 5 hours ago