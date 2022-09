Cycling

'No time to waste!' - Remco Evenepoel explains attack with two laps still to go at world championships

Hear from new men's world champion Remco Evenepoel as he explains why he felt he had to go early and how proud he was of the way Belgium raced as a team. Stream the 2022 Cycling season live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:39, 2 hours ago