Pavel Novak was missing a vital ingredient as the countdown beeped to the start of his time trial run at the Road World Championships in Wollongong: his bike.

As the timer hit zero and the clock started ticking, the Czech rider was only just clambering onto his bike after it appeared out of the wings at the eleventh hour.

“Ooo dear. Late start, not the way you want to start. Dear, oh dear, oh dear,” said Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary.

To his credit, Novak quickly hopped onto his bike and rolled down the start ramp, but it was not the start he would have imagined.

“He was there, his bike wasn’t there,” said Michael Hutchinson alongside Hatch.

“The bike should have been at the start 15 minutes before so they could put it on the jig [holding point at the start].”

