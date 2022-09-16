So then… who fancies a rainbow jersey?

The UCI Road World Championships touch down in Wollongong on Sunday, with some of the sport’s biggest names descending on Australia in a bid to conquer the globe.

After a thrilling summer of Grand Tour action, which concluded last weekend with Remco Evenepoel winning La Vuelta and Annemiek van Vleuten triumphing at La Madrid Challenge, attention shifts to the one-day action on the road.

Both Evenepoel and Van Vleuten are among those hoping to leave wrapped in the famous stripes – but there will be no freebies with an incredible cast of riders on the menu.

When are the 2022 Road World Championships?

The Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia take place from September 18-25, 2022.

There are 11 races on the schedule in New South Wales: five individual time trials, five road races and the increasingly popular mixed team relay.

How can I watch the 2022 Road World Championships?

Each race will be broadcast on Eurosport 1, while you can watch uninterrupted coverage on eurosport.co.uk, GCN+ and discovery+.

Additionally, The Breakaway will return for the women's and men's road races on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 September respectively.

The men's U23 individual time trial on Monday 19 September will not be shown live on Eurosport and discovery+ due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Schedule, dates and times for 2022 Road World Championships

Sunday 18 September

Distance Time (Australian EST) Time (UK BST) Elite women individual time trial 34.2km 09:35 - 12:30 00:35 - 03:30 Elite men individual time trial 34.2km 13:30 - 17:00 04:30 - 08:00

Monday 19 September

Distance Time (Australian EST) Time (UK BST) Men’s U23 individual time trial 28.8km 13:20 - 17:00 04:20 - 08:00

Tuesday 20 September

Distance Time (Australian EST) Time (UK BST) Junior women individual time trial 14.1km 09:30 - 11:05 00:30 - 02:05 Junior men individual time trial 28.8km 13:20 - 17:00 04:20 - 08:00

Wednesday 21 September

Distance Time (Australian EST) Time (UK BST) Mixed team time trial relay 28.2km 14:20 - 17:00 05:20 - 08:00

Friday 23 September

Distance Time (Australian EST) Time (UK BST) Junior men road race 135.6km 08:30 - 12:00 23:30 - 03:00 Men’s U23 Road Race 169.8km 13:00 - 17:16 04:00 - 08:15

Saturday 24 September

Distance Time (Australian EST) Time (UK BST) Junior women road race 67.2km 08:00 - 09:55 23:00 - 00:55 Elite women road race 164.3km 11:55 - 17:00 02:55 - 08:00

Sunday 25 September

Distance Time (Australian EST) Time (UK BST) Elite men’s road race 266.km 10:00 - 16:50 01:00 - 07:50

Who is riding?

Who fancies another edition of WVA v MVDP?

Wout van Aert (Belgium) outclassed his rival in their latest duels at the Tour de France, meaning Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) arrives with a point to prove in the elite men’s road race.

Van Aert is forgoing his medal hopes in the time trial to go all in on the road race, where he will have to hope he finds compatriot Remco Evenepoel willing to share leadership duties after their falling out at the 2021 Worlds in Roubaix.

Julian Alaphilippe (France) is bidding to become only the second man to win three straight rainbow jerseys – although frankly, even making it to the start for the road race is a victory after he dislocated his shoulder at La Vuelta.

Then there’s Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia), who showed his finishing speed by stunning Van Aert in a sprint at GP de Montreal last week. He’s nifty against the clock too and will expect to be in medal contention in the time trial.

Pogacar beats Van Aert in sprint to win GP de Montreal

The standout name in the men’s ITT, however, is Filippo Ganna (Italy). Although he is gearing up for an assault on the Hour Record next month, he arrives in New South Wales desperate to salvage a mediocre season with a world title.

Elsewhere, Biniam Girmay (Eritrea) and Fred Wright (Great Britain) will look to be in the mix in the road race.

In the elite women’s events, Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) is the biggest draw.

The 39-year-old has already swept the Giro Donne, Tour de France Femmes and La Madrid Challenge in 2022 and should favour a hilly road race course.

But the Dutchwoman and her super squad are not invincible. Elisa Balsamo (Italy) leads a huddle of challengers having pipped Marianne Vos to the world title in 2021, with Elisa Longo Borghini and Silvia Persico joining the defending champion in a strong Italian team.

There’s also the delightfully charismatic Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, who may look to drive proceedings on the climbs, while Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland) also set to feature. There is no place, however, for Dutch sprint sensation Lorena Wiebes due to the amount of climbing on the route.

Van Vleuten will also be among the favourites in the time trial, which also pits defending champion Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) against Marlen Reusser (Switzerland).

- - -

