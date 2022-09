Cycling

Road World Championships highlights: Josh Tarling wins time trial gold in Wollongong

Josh Tarling won the men’s junior time trial in style at the Road World Championships to follow Zoe Backstedt’s earlier dominant victory in the women’s event. The Welshman was out last and started as favourite, living up to that billing as he beat Hamish McKenzie to the title at the Road World Championships. Stream the UCI Road World Championships live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:03:28, an hour ago