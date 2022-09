Cycling

UCI Road World Championships highlights: Ellen Van Dijk defends her World Championship time trial title

The road world championships started in style, with Ellen van Dijk winning the time trial in Wollongong to ensure she would wear the rainbow jersey for a second straight year. Heading out last, she had all the pressure on her shoulders but lived up to her pre-race billing as favourite. Stream the UCI Road World Championships live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:03:15, an hour ago