Cycling

UCI Road World Championships - ‘Take a look at this!’ – Foss stuns field to claim shock men's time trial title

Tobias Foss upset the form book to win an incredibly tight men’s time trial at the World Championships, astounding everyone including himself. He beat Swiss Stefan Kung by nearly three seconds to grab his first world title. Stream the UCI Road World Championships live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk

00:01:13, 17 minutes ago