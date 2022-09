Cycling

Under-23 road race highlights: Yevgeniy Fedorov takes surprise win at World Championships

Yevgeniy Fedorov of Kazakhstan won his first rainbow jersey by beating Czechia's Mathias Vacek in the two-up final sprint. After a late dash, the pair used every bit of energy in their legs to prevent the catch. The reduced peloton ultimately lacked the organisation and the firepower to bring about the bunch sprint and Fedorov was the biggest beneficiary.

00:03:23, 5 hours ago