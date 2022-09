Cycling

WATCH - Zoe Backstedt comes home for second World Championships win on 18th birthday

Watch the finish to the junior road race at the 2022 World Championships as Great Britain's Zoe Backstedt came home for an impressive win, her second of the week, on her 18th birthday. Eurosport, GCN & discovery+ are proud to be the home of women’s cycling.

00:02:07, 5 hours ago