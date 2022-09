Cycling

'What an absolute ride!' - Injured Annemiek Van Vleuten produces stunning win in World Championships

Watch the final stretches of Annemiek van Vleuten's stunning performance during the road race at the 2022 World Championships that saw her pull away from the pack to take the win despite having broken her arm earlier in the week. Eurosport, GCN & discovery+ are proud to be the home of women’s cycling.

00:02:31, 6 hours ago