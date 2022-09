Cycling

‘Wow!’ - Zoe Backstedt stunned by 1:35 winning margin in junior time trial at Road World Championships

Zoe Backstedt picked up another rainbow jersey in incredible style with a hugely dominant performance in the women's junior time trial.

00:02:42, an hour ago