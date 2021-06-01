Lucinda Brand has signed a two-year contract extension that will see her ride for Trek-Segafredo (road) and Baloise-Trek Lions (cyclo-cross) until 2023 at least.

The Netherlands star won two stages and the overall classification on the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour last week and has now signed a new two-year deal.

The 31-year-old signed the new terms on June 1 and is already looking to carry her recent success into the Giro.

Giro d'Italia Yates, Bernal, Nibali – Who will win the pink jersey? 06/05/2021 AT 11:16

Brand said: “I’m super excited and happy that the team believes so much in me that I can renew my contract for so long. Especially on the road, before this spring I hadn’t had the best year so it’s always really nice when the team shows their trust in you to renew even before top results come.

“It’s really nice that they value my addition to the team, and I’m also really looking forward to continuing our way of working and making some great results for the team.

I definitely hope to bring in some more victories and I’m really looking forward to the Giro, because I’ve never raced the Giro before in the position we have; with a clear leader but also with myself as a very strong climber also. The new role is very exciting for me, being so long in cycling and still being able to find something that excites me is fantastic.

Brand, 31, joined Trek–Segafredo in 2020 and, after struggling on the road, won the cyclo-cross rainbow jersey in Ostend, Belgium in January 2021 before her success at the Thüringen Ladies Tour.

Trek-Segafredo Sport Director, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, added: “I’m super, super happy that Lucinda decided to re-sign for another couple of years. Her first year with the team didn’t go the way she wanted it to go, of course that wasn’t made easy with the pandemic.

“I’m glad that after the amazing winter she had she was able to settle into the normal routine we had planned for her and return to racing at the top level. Her value as a leader herself, and to be such a good road captain and inspiration for the other women makes her a big asset to the team. It’s great that we found an early agreement to renew her contract.”

Giro d'Italia Nibali to ride at Giro d'Italia despite wrist injury 03/05/2021 AT 12:17