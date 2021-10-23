The Netherlands won the women’s Madison on Saturday at the UCI World Track Championship in France.

Action returned to Roubaix with just Sunday’s events to follow and there was plenty at stake when the women convened to contest the Madison.

The Dutch pair of Amy Pieters and Kirsten Wild were well clear with 30 laps remaining, eventually finishing with a points haul of 34 after finishing second to Italy in the final sprint.

France's Clara Copponi and Marie le Net threw in a late challenge but came home with 30 points, as they claimed silver. Bronze went to Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain, whose total of 24 just edged out Italy’s Letizia Paternoster and Rachele Barbieri on 23 despite the 10 points they garnered for their aforementioned strong showing in the final sprint.

Earlier in the evening it was the women’s 500 metre time trial. Gold went to Germany’s Lea Friedrich in a time of 33.057s, and silver was taken by Russia’s Anastasiia Voinova, who came in +0.106s behind Friedrich. Daria Shmeleva, also of Russia, made up the podium

In the women's pursuit, bronze was won by German Mieke Kroger as she held off the challenge from Italian Martina Alzini.

The denouement was contested between two Germans, meaning all three medals were claimed by the country. It was Lisa Brennauer who won, with a time of 3:10.027, to beat compatriot Franziska Brausse by four seconds.

More results and details to follow

---

