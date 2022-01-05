Wout van Aert has confirmed that he will not compete at the 2022 World Cyclo-cross Championships.

The Belgian will instead focus on his preparations for the spring classics on the road, remaining in Europe rather than travelling to the USA for the event in Fayetteville, Arkansas, which is due to begin on January 29.

Van Aert is a three-time cyclo-cross world champion and follows great rival and reigning champion Mathieu van der Poel in withdrawing from the Worlds.

"It is true," van Aert told GCN when asked if he was not going to compete at the World Championships.

"It's our decision. Cyclo-cross is really important to me, and my shape is really good, but at this point in my career I am also focusing on other things.

"I'm aiming to win a monument in the spring. I missed out in previous years.

"We think it's better to finish my 'cross season after the [Belgian National Championships] on Sunday and afterwards focus on the road races."

The 26-year-old confirmed his decision after taking a popular home victory at the X2O Trophy in Herentals.

Van der Poel and van Aert have split the last seven gold medals at the Worlds.

The Dutchman, who has four titles to Van Aert's three, has ended his cyclo-cross season early due to a back injury.

After claiming his maiden monument at Milan-San Remo in 2020, Van Aert failed to add to his tally in an otherwise outstanding 2021.

He finished third at "La Classicissima" and sixth at the Tour of Flanders.

The 2022 spring season sees the restoration of Paris-Roubaix to its traditional spot in the calendar, meaning four monuments will again be up for grabs in March and April.

The UCI World Tour begins on February 20 in the UAE.

