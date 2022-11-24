Wout van Aert says he wants to focus on top classics in 2023 as he looks to claim a "big fish" next year.

The Belgian has been discussing his 2023 plans and says he is targeting victory at Flanders and Paris-Roubaix - where he came second this year - which are both competitions he has never won.

He said both classics "are obviously the big goals" and added: "Maybe next year I will collect fewer top 10 places, but I will catch that big fish."

The Belgian has also suggested competing at the Tour de France and World Championships next summer are possibilities.

He said: "The Worlds will be only two weeks after the Tour next year, so that is a difficult combination, but it’s possible and has already been proven successful.

"Winning a Tour [de France] stage never gets boring."

Van Aert suggested he could skip the season opener - Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - next year.

He also rejected the idea that new Jumbo-Visma signing Dylan van Baarle will spark an internal rivalry.

"It’s just important that someone from our team wins," Van Aert argued. "That may sound a bit corny, but that’s just the way it is.

"A team can never be too strong and I am really looking forward to racing together with him. I think we are very complementary."

Van Aert will make his cyclo-cross 2022-23 debut in Antwerp next month on December 4. He also has the Herentals cyclo-cross on January 4 and the World Championships on February 5 pencilled in his winter calendar.

But Van Aert is not placing great expectations on himself after suffering a bout of bronchitis recently which has disrupted his preparation.

"I won't be good until Christmas," he added. "If I finish 10th in Antwerp, I will not be disappointed. That would actually be normal.

"Whether I win or not, I've already established my cyclo-cross career. Suppose I finish 10th in Antwerp – which I hope not – then there will be some criticism, but I would consider it normal."

