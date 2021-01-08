The CFO of the Jumbo supermarket chain revealed in his New Year's message that Wout van Aert is close to signing a new contract with Jumbo-Visma amid reported interest from Ineos Grenadiers.

Van Aert’s contract expires at the end of 2021, but the Belgian team are keen to tie him down early and it is expected he could earn a new salary of at least €3m a season to put him amongst the highest paid racers in the peloton.

Ton van Veen says negotiations are going well.

“We have an important ambassador in Belgium,” he said to staff in quotes cited by Wielerflits.

“Wout van Aert is very important to us for building brand awareness in Belgium. And promoting the Jumbo brand in Belgium.

“I can reveal that we are in talks with the Jumbo-Visma cycling team to extend his contract. He still has a commitment for this year but we want to keep him longer.

Those negotiations look very good. We will also hear about that in the coming days and we are very happy with that.

Van Aert is reportedly happy to stay at Jumbo-Visma.

