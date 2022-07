Cycling

‘Wout without equal’ – Wout van Aert sets quickest time at Tour de France time trial

Wout van Aert crossed the line a whopping 42 seconds up on the world champion Filippo Ganna to set the new target time of 47'59" at the finish. He could well be the first rider to win a Tour TT in the green jersey since Bernard Hinault 43 years ago. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:27, 19 minutes ago