Lotto Soudal have confirmed the signings of Xandres Vervloesem and Sylvain Moniquet, two young Belgian riders who will join their World Tour squad next season.

The pair have signed two-year contracts, and it is a step up for Vervloesem who is already a member of the team's under-23 development squad.

Moniquet currently rides with Groupama-FDJ's Continental Team, a feeder team for the parent organisation.

Vervloesem won the Ronde de l'Isard this year and Moniquet led from Stage 2a until the final stage in an impressive showing.

In a press release, 20-year-old Vervloesem said: "I knew from my period as a junior that I could climb, but this was just my second race in the real mountains in two years as an under-23 rider.

"I've ended the dream of Sylvain Moniquet, but that's sport. Right now, Sylvain is still riding for the Groupama-FDJ Continental Team.

"Henri Vandenabeele and I tried to isolate Sylvain in that last stage, and we succeeded. Next year, Sylvain and I will work together, but for now we don't.

"To win this prestigious stage race is good for my confidence, and a nice thank you to my future team. They've contracted me based on my good test results, even before I won the Tour de l'Isard.

Compatriot Moniquet said: "I'm ready for this new step in my career, and I'm really happy to join Lotto Soudal. I know the other young riders, I speak some Dutch, and I'm prepared to work hard for the big guns of the team.

"My time will come later. It's an exciting opportunity and one that I feel has come at the right time."

