He led for much of the race, building up a healthy advantage to give himself a comfortable final lap.

Belgium's Laurens Sweeck won a sprint with compatriot Quinten HErmans for second place.

Elsewhere, Daan Soete crashed on the start-finish straight midway through the race and was forced to retire with a suspected broken collarbone.

Toon Aerts stays top of the standings, ahead of four other Belgians - Michael Vanthourenhout, Eli Iserbyt, Sweeck and Hermans. Aerts crashed early on and had to restart dead last, working his way through the pack with broken ribs incurred in another incident at the weekend.

In the women's race it was a Dutch top five, with Lucinda Brand taking the victory ahead of Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Annemarie Worst, Marianne Vos and Inge van der Heijden.

Those five women fought out a close finish over the final two laps, with Brand edging a sprint finish.