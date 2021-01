Cyclo-Cross

Cycling video: Dominant Mathieu Van der Poel storms to victory at Cyclocross Gullegem 2021

Watch the finish as the dominant Mathieu Van der Poel storms to victory at Cyclocross Gullegem. Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) scored his seventh win in 10 starts this season, and fourth consecutive win in a week, powering to victory in very impressive fashion with Britain's Tom Pidcock in second place.

00:02:00, 51 views, 5 hours ago