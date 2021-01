Cyclo-Cross

Cycling video - Hungary's 19-year-old Blanka Kata Vas triumphs at Cyclocross Gullegem 2021

Watch the finish as Hungary's 19-year-old Blanka Kata Vas triumphs at Cyclocross Gullegem 2021. She stormed to victory ahead of Inge van der Heijden and Sanne Cant in the competitive race. The winning time ended up being 45:47 with Van der Heijden finishing 30 seconds behind in second place, along with Cant.

00:01:28, 3 views, 5 hours ago