Cycling video: Lucinda Brand of the Netherlands takes 2021 Cyclo-cross World Championships title

Watch the footage of Lucinda Brand winning the Cyclo-cross World Championships title. “For so many years I’ve been so close. Finally, after such a great season, to finish it off like this is really cool,” said Brand. “We crashed into each other and I just touched her elbow or something. Of course, it was the weakest point to touch her, which is why she crashed."

