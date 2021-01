Cyclo-Cross

Cycling video: 'Phenomenal' - Mathieu van der Poel storms to Cyclo-cross World Championships victory

Watch the dramatic finish as Mathieu van der Poel storms to victory at the 2021 Cyclo-cross World Championships in 'phenomenal' fashion. The dominant Dutchman was in sublime form yet again as he powered through for the win. Fellow superstar Wout van Aert finished second, 37 seconds behind Van der Poel.

00:02:32, 76 views, 41 minutes ago