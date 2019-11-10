Van der Poel led over the start-finish line for the final time with Eli Iserbyt close behind him and three other Belgians - Michael Vanthourenhout, Laurens Sweech and Quinten Hermans - all trying to cling on to their relentless pace.

But the final 17.5km in sodden conditions was too much for them to stay with the defending champion and only Iserbyt, a three-time winner on the World Cup circuit this year, was able to challenge in the closing stages.

However, Van der Poel held him at arm's length, winning by just three seconds before Sweeck won the battle for the final spot on the podium, 20 seconds behind the leader.

"It was a difficult course to make a difference," Van der Poel said.

"I have some very big goals in 2020 and now I'm a little bit focused and excited for the races on the road and then the Olympics."

Great Britain's Thomas Pidcock, who won the Under-23 event last year, was the highest-placed rider not from the Netherlands or Belgium, coming home in eighth.