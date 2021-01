Cyclo-Cross

Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2021 video: Pim Ronhaar takes U23 title in Oostende in style

Pim Ronhaar of the Netherlands delivered a stunning ride through the sand to take the under-23 title at the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships. “This is an amazing feeling,” said Ronhaar. “At the beginning it was a bit hectic with six or seven riders in front for the first two laps, but I felt really strong."

