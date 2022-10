Cyclo-Cross

Cyclo Cross World Cup: Highlights as Fem Van Empel snatches victory from Lucinda Brand

Fem van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) was the victor in round two of the UCI World Cup in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) finished second and Annemarie Worst (777) was third.

