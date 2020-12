Cyclo-Cross

Ethias Cross 2020: World champion Mathieu van der Poel dominates to win in Bredene

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) dominated the Ethias Cross in Bredene, winning by over a minute from Toon Aerts (Telenet Baloise Lions). The Dutch rider earlier confirmed his intentions to race in both the Tour de France and the mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

