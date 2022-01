Cyclo-Cross

Harder to win without Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel - Tom Pidcock

Tom Pidcock adds the rainbow jersey to his Olympic gold medal after another memorable performance off-road. The 25-year-old navigated the nine-lap course – and a flight of imposing stairs – in Fayetteville, Arkansas to deliver victory ahead of Belgium’s Eli Iserbyt and the Netherlands’ Lars van der Haar.

