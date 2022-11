Cyclo-Cross

Highlights: Puck Pieterse takes the win in Overijse as Dutch dominate by securing top six places

It was a Dutch cyclo-cross masterclass on Sunday afternoon in Overijse as Puck Pieterse came home to take the win for Alpecin-Deceuninck. She was one of six Dutch riders who took the top six places in an impressive performance. Great Britain's Zoe Backstedt ended up in 11th place. Watch Cyclo-cross live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:02:45, an hour ago