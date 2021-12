Cyclo-Cross

Highlights: Wout van Aert survives snow crashes to win in Val di Sole

Sprints, TT's, mountains, gravel, cobbles, mud, sand and now... snow. Wout van Aert delivered a commanding performance in the snowy chicanes of Val di Sole today, proving that there is no surface on which he cannot win a bike race. The Belgian champ powered away from the rest of the elite field, with Britain's Tom Pidcock in third.

00:02:30, 4 hours ago