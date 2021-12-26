Tadej Pogacar swapped road for mud in style, as he powered to victory in the Ciklokros Ljubljana in his native Slovenia on Sunday.

Pogacar has carried all before him on the road, winning the last two renewals of the Tour de France.

He had form in cyclo cross earlier in his career, having won the national championship in 2019.

However, since making the breakthrough on the road he has done very little cyclo cross racing.

However, he turned up in Ljubljana in a bid to promote the sport in Slovenia, and he showed his skills were still sharp.

Pogacar took the lead of the race on lap six of eight, and despite a couple of slips - the UAE Team Emirates man was able to come home comfortably ahead of Luka Mezgec and Matvez Govekar.

“I enjoyed it,” Pogacar said. “In the winter I like to change rhythm.

“It was a challenge and a good fight with the others.”

UAE Team Emirates posted a picture of Pogacar crossing the line, with his broad smile suggesting he had enjoyed his day on his cyclo cross bike.

