Cyclo-Cross

‘Just so impressive!’ – Wout van Aert gets better of Mathieu van der Poel at World Cup Dendermonde

Wout Van Aert (Team Jumbo – Visma) beat Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin - Fenix) to take the win in Dendermonde. Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) was third.

00:01:56, 26 minutes ago