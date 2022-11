Cyclo-Cross

'Look at the power!' - Laurens Sweeck takes cyclocross World Cup win at Beekse Bergen

Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Fristads) won a second elite men's cyclocross World Cup of his career at Beekse Bergen, beating Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) into second and European champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) into third.

00:02:10, 14 minutes ago