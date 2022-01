Cyclo-Cross

Lucinda Brand helmet painted with 'Amy' as she wins GP Sven Nys

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) held off Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) to win the women’s race by four seconds. The Dutchwoman raced with ‘Amy’ painted on her helmet in support of compatriot Amy Pieters, who was put in an induced coma after a fall in training last week.

