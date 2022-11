Cyclo-Cross

Marianne Vos shows sprint prowess to deny Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado in Kortrijk

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) snatched victory away from Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck) after a lively sprint finish in Kortrijk. Britain’s Zoe Backstedt (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) took 10th after making an explosive start.

00:02:24, an hour ago