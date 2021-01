Cyclo-Cross

Mathieu van der Poel destroys rivals to take another cyclo-cross win in Hulst

There's no stopping Mathieu van der Poel at the moment. The Alpecin-Fenix rider made it back-to-back wins over the weekend as he beat Wout van Aert in the penultimate round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst. Van der Poel won the race by 91 seconds and has a chance to overhaul Van Aert in the final World Cup event of the season.

