Cyclo-Cross

Superprestige Boom highlights: Tom Pidcock soloes to victory after nasty Mathieu van der Poel crash

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed an impressive solo win at Superprestige Boom as rival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) suffered a nasty-looking knee injury after coming down on a slippery cobbled corner.

00:02:24, 30 minutes ago