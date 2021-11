Cyclo-Cross

UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup: Iserbyt forges another victory among Koksijde's historic dunes

Eli Iserbyt showed the world exactly why he is running away with the World Cup series with a second commanding victory in as many days. Iserbyt has profited greatly from the absence of Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock and his overall lead is beginning to look unassailable.

00:02:22, 26 minutes ago