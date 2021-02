Cyclo-Cross

Vincenzo Nibali on the Stelvio: 'One of those climbs you can love or hate'

Two-time Giro d’Italia champion Vincenzo Nibali has been reflecting on his memories of the iconic race - including the iconic Stelvio Pass in the Alps. The winding road is on the bucket list of many cyclists. Watch the Cycling Show at 20:00 GMT on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player on Tuesday.

