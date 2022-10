Cyclo-Cross

Watch as inspired Fem van Empel wins Maasmechelen Cyclo-cross World Cup with latest stunning ride

Watch as the inspired Fem van Empel wins the Maasmechelen Cyclo-cross World Cup in style with the latest stunning ride of the season. Van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) made it four wins from four in the Cyclo-cross World Cup in the process.

00:01:57, 27 minutes ago